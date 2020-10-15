X

STILLS, Virginia

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

STILLS, Virginia P. Mrs. Virginia P. Stills, age 91 of Xenia, departed this life Sunday, October 11, 2020. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 10-11 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church St. Services to follow at 11 AM. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.