Still, Deborah

Still (Prentice), Deborah Ann "Debi"



Deborah Ann Prentice Still from Dayton, Ohio went to be with her Lord Jesus on February 23rd after a short battle with cancer. She passed into His Glory peacefully, surrounded by family.



Services will be held at the North Riverdale Lutheran Church at 45 Kurtz Ave in Dayton on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Riverdale Lutheran Church 4th Tuesday Ministry.



