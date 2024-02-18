Stiles, Joyce

Stiles, Joyce Beatrice

age 90, passed peacefully Feb 6, 2024. Preceded in death by parents, Lucretia K. Hatch, Herbert D. Hatch Sr., brothers Phillip L. Hatch, Herbert D. Hatch Jr., sisters Shirley A. Hatch, Delores K. Carter, son, Glenn K. Stiles Sr. Survived by sisters Joanne Lewis (Clarence), Sylvia Hull; sons Billy T. Stiles Jr. (Deaedra), Barry S. Stiles Sr. (Lyndell) and Derrick G. Stiles (Coletta); seven grandchildren, Nicole, Deanna, April, Glenn Jr., Belinda, Barry Jr. and Calvin, 11 great grandchildren. A 1951 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar H.S and a 25-year employee of GM Inland plant. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11AM, Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Believer's Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall St. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

