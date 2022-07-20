STIENS, Darlene



Darlene Stiens – age 68, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born October 16, 1953, in Cincinnati, Oh, the daughter of the late Floyd and Selma Swearengen (nee Ruess). Darlene is survived by her children Jim Owens and Carol Ann Taylor. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 6 – 7 PM at Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield. www.avancefuneralhome.com.

