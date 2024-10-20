Stickney, Vickie Ruth



Vickie Ruth Stickney, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend left us on October 16, 2024. Born on March 16, 1958, Vickie was a lifelong resident of Springfield, OH. She retired from Springview Development Center in 1996 and lived her life raising her children, alongside her husband, Dean, whom she married in June of 1985. Together they loved to go camping with their friends and children, always living in the moment. They also enjoyed running the Vernon Murphy Baseball League together - something she talked about often with pride. Vickie loved her grandchildren deeply. They were her reason for being, the biggest part of her heart. Vickie will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was kind, always willing to help, and had an infectious laugh. Many know Vickie by her nickname "Sues" and she will continue to be remembered as the same Sues we all came to know and love. The Sues that road a motorcycle and had no care in the world. The Sues that would help anyone or anything just because it was her nature. The Sues that would set you straight always coming from a place of love. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Jessamine Shafer, her in-laws David T. Stickney & JoAnn Stickney, and her brother-in-law David E. Stickney. She is survived by her husband Dean Stickney, her children Michael (Katie) Stickney and Thomas (Alexis) Stickney, her grandchildren Michael, Maddox, Lennon, and Samuel, as well as her siblings Jeanine (Paul) Cline, Bobby (Barb) Shafer, and Joanne (Dale) Hatten and niece and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Daniel Gutierrez officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 until the services begin. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. We invite you all to come share this time with us and remember the person that Vickie once was. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to your local SPCA/Animal Shelter, as Vickie loved all animals so deeply. Condolences may be shared with Vickie's family at www.jkzfh.com.



