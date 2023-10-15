Stewart, Mary Ann
Age 93, passed away October 7, 2023. She was born May 24, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. For full remembrance please visit www.routsong.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Dayton, OH
45429