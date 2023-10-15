Stewart, Mary Ann



Age 93, passed away October 7, 2023. She was born May 24, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. For full remembrance please visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/