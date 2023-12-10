STEWART, Laura W.



Age 90, in the late evening of November 29, 2023,



joined her parents, Carl and



Elizabeth, her brothers, Dr. William and Earl Stewart; her sister Jeanette Stewart Robinson, her husband Willie Trayvick in their heavenly home. Born and raised in Urbana, Ohio, Laura attended The Ohio State University to become an Educator. She taught in Canton / Cleveland School Districts, before making Dayton Public Schools her teaching home for the next 40 years. Laura earned a double Masters Degree from Wright State University, was a long and faithful member of Wayman AME. Chapel; held membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Eta Omega Chapter and was a Golden Soror. Laura was ALWAYS in service to others. It was the tapestry of her lifework. She was sophisticated, witty, wise and joyful. You could find her in hospitals, nursing homes, spreading joy and encouragement. She was quick to knock on a door when someone lost a loved one. Even after her own injury, while living in Brookdale Beavercreek helped new residents become accustom to their new beginnings and provided comfort to those who needed it. Laura leaves to mourn her passing: sister in law: Christine Stewart; two special nephews William (Karen) Stewart, and Paul (Sharon) Stewart, her godson Richard (Tonya) Ivory; two special stepdaughters, Charmaine and Myra Trayvick and her best friend; Gladys Gunn along with numerous members of the Stewart and Trayvick families.



Laura requested no memorial. She donated her body to the Booneshoft Medical Center for teaching purposes. The Family asks that you honor her by providing service to someone in need or donating to your favorite charity in her name.



