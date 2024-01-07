Stewart, Carole

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Stewart (Ashworth), Carole L.

Carole L Stewart, age 87, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Stewart, in 2008. Carole was a loving mother to her daughters, Teresa (Rob) Martin and Colleen (Tom) Reynolds, and an adoring grandmother to her grandchildren: Ann Lairmore, Kathleen (Jeremy) Weber, Laura (Jeremy) Adams, and Tony (Jessica) Thomas, as well as to her nine great-grandchildren. Carole's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and care for her in her last days. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Paulus, Suzanne
2
Stueve, William
3
Riebesell, Carmen
4
Robey, Dorothea
5
Stockum, Eleanore
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top