STEVENSON, Jon R.



57, of Powell, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in his home. Jon was born May 7, 1965, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Gary and Elaine (Baumgardner) Stevenson. Jon graduated from Clark Shawnee High School in 1983. He attended Wittenberg University, West Virginia University, and Mount Vernon Nazarene where he received his Bachelor's Degree and went on to pursue a successful career in medical device sales. He was currently self-employed with Advanced Medical and Surgical. He had been a regional territorial manager, clinical sales specialist for Mercury Medical, as well as territory sales manager for BSD Medical. Prior to that he had worked for numerous medical device companies within the health care industry. Jon is survived by his mother, Elaine; daughter, Ashley Elaine Stevenson; Adam's mother, Jill Alaine Younger Stevenson; brother, Gary Michael (Dana) Stevenson; sister, Kristin (Gerry) Grogan; several nieces; aunts, JoAnn (Bill) Stapleton and Kay Baumgardner; uncle, John (Cathy) Baumgardner; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Edwin Stevenson; son, Adam Edwin Stevenson; cousin, Jason Trostel; grandparents, Louis and Ruthann Younger. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Glen Haven memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary E. Stevenson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Springfield Foundation, 333 N Limestone St., #201, Springfield, OH 45503. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

