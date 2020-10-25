X

STEVENSON, Ella

STEVENSON, Ella Louise

Born December 29, 1943, in Fairmont, WV, to Clarence and Annie Bell Good. Passed away October 20, 2020, at the age 76. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Frank

Stevenson, two daughters:

Colonel Terri L. Jones Bailey, Shelly A. Jones, one brother

Ollie Lee Lige, Jr., two sisters: Teresa E. Lige, and Pamela D. Lige, her step-children

Anthony Stevenson, Dorthea Everhart, Sherolyn Pinson (Rodney), grandmother of 14, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. (MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

REQUIRED). Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 11 am until 12 pm at Faith Fellowship Ministries

International, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio 45044,

Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com


