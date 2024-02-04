Stevens (Harding), Sharon Lee



Stevens, Sharon Lee 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away suddenly on February 1, 2024, as she was preparing to move closer to her family in Brighton, MI. Born October 2, 1942 in Lewisburg, OH, daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Bennett) Harding. The world has lost a kind, generous, loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She only saw the good in people and we all could learn from her unabashed kindness. Small but mighty, she was a warm mother, an amazing grandmother and a devoted friend who was passionate about solo hiking, attending plays, volunteering at the food bank, gardening, cooking, baking, home decorating, shopping for a good deal, spending time with her senior center friends, and traveling. Affectionately referred to as "Laughy Grandma," Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow to young adults. Eternally optimistic, Sharon filled the room with a welcoming smile and spread joy everywhere she went. She was happiest spending time with her grandchildren, daughter, and son-in-law, hiking the trail less travelled, and being with her extended family, always with a hug to share. Sharon worked with the McCall Corporation, as a homemaker, with Dayco Products, and alongside her late husband with Synergy Displays.



Preceded in death by her son John Mehall, husband Bob Stevens, brother Robert Harding, mother Mary Harding, father Richard Harding, sister-in-law Helen Harding, and sister-in-law Zinny Harding. Survived by her daughter Angela (Steven) Niswander of Brighton, MI, grandson Logan Niswander of Seattle, WA, granddaughter Hannah Niswander of Brighton, MI, brother Dick (Helen) Harding of Beavercreek, OH, brother Doug Harding of Miamisburg, OH, step-son Michael Stevens, step-daughter Susanne (Tom) Van Hecke, step-daughter Jackie (Mark) Blatt, step-daughter Karen Stevens, and numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.



Honoring her wishes, Sharon will be remembered by her immediate family in a private ceremony where her ashes will be spread among the quartzite mountains of McGregor Bay, Ontario, Canada. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to The Hearth Community Place Food Pantry, 3415 Linden Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. Condolences www.keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.



