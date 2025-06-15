STEVENS, Ronald "Ron"



Ronald "Ron" Stevens, 82, of Springfield, passed away on June 10, 2025. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 2, 1943, to his parents Kenneth and E. Pauline (Keith) Stevens. Ron was a respected math teacher at Northeastern High School for 34 years. During his time there, he met and married his wife of 56 years, Jan Stevens. His dedication to education and shaping young minds was clear in the way he served his job, school district, and his family. Outside the classroom, Ron found joy in the quiet moments of life. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, master pie-maker, loved tending to his garden, and playing games with his family. Vacationing with his wife, friends, and family created precious memories. Above all, Ron will always be remembered for his servant heart and dedication to those around him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and his kindness and compassion will be dearly missed by all those who had the fortune of knowing him. Ron is survived by his daughters Susan (Erik) Imel and Sheryl (Jim) Lieffring, grandchildren Caleb, Maura, Sam, and Sophie, and siblings Jim (Grace) Stevens, Tom (Sandy) Stevens, Rex (Sharon) Stevens, and Doug (Marta) Stevens. He is preceded in death by his wife Janet (Mabry) Stevens, his parents, and his brother and sister-in-law Dwight (Bev) Stevens. A memorial visitation for Ron will be held Thursday June 19 from 12-1:00pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with a memorial service starting at 1:00pm. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum with a reception to follow the time at the cemetery at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. A Northeastern High School memorial scholarship will be set up at a later date in Ron and Jan Stevens memory.





