Stevens, MAJ. William

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Stevens, Maj. William F.

age 84, passed away on 11/09/2024, in Dayton, Ohio. A visitation will be held from 1-4pm on Sunday November 17, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held the following day, Monday November 18, 2024 at 10:00am also at Routsong Kettering. Burial at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.Routsong.com for full obituary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Williams, Lois
2
Vasileff, Marjorie
3
Kenerly, Judy
4
Baker, Yvonne
5
Sample, Mary