Stevens, Maj. William F.



age 84, passed away on 11/09/2024, in Dayton, Ohio. A visitation will be held from 1-4pm on Sunday November 17, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held the following day, Monday November 18, 2024 at 10:00am also at Routsong Kettering. Burial at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.Routsong.com for full obituary.



