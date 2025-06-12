Stevens, Kimberly



"Kim" a vibrant, loving, and spirited woman, passed away at the age of 58. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, on May 15, 1967, Kim was the beloved daughter of Phyllis Stevens and the late Gregory Stevens. Kim was a woman who brought light to every room she entered. She was a devoted mother to her only son, Brandon Stevens, and found deep joy in the family he built with his husband, Dominique Jackson. Her pride in their love and life together was immeasurable. She shared a truly special bond with her mother, Phyllis, with whom she lived. Their daily chats, shared laughs, and quiet moments together were the heart of her home and a deep source of comfort and connection. Their closeness was a beautiful part of Kim's life; built on love, respect, and a friendship that only grew stronger with time. Kim also shared a strong relationship with her siblings, Yolonda Stevens and Kevin Stevens, and treasured her role as daughter, sister, and friend. Her warmth extended beyond her family as she touched many lives with her kindness, laughter, and generous spirit. A loyal Cincinnati Bengals fan, Kim rarely missed a game and cheered with true heart. She also loved the energy of live concerts, where she felt most herself surrounded by music and joy. But above all, Kim cherished her family. She spent her days creating memories, showing up with unconditional love, and making the people around her feel truly seen and valued. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; loving son, Brandon (Dominique) Stevens; mother, Phyllis Stevens; grandmother, Sarah Jouett; brother, Kevin (Andrea) Stevens; sister, Yolonda (Eric) Stevens-Lenoir, Aunts, Peggy (George) Moore, Sandra Ferguson, Pamela Hocker, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Monday, June 16, 2025 at The Chosen Church, 295 E. Salem St. Clayton, OH 45315. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



