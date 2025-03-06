Stevens, Karen



Karen Stevens, 82, of Urbana, passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Visitation will be held from 4:00  7:00 P.M. on Friday March 7, 2025, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday March 8, 2025, in Terre Haute Community Church. Burial will follow in Terre Haute cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



