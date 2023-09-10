STEVENS, Janet E. "Jan"



JANET E. "JAN" STEVENS, age 78, of Springfield, passed away on September 7, 2023. She was born in Urbana on November 28, 1944, the daughter of Clarence and Carol (Sager) Mabry.



Jan retired from Northeastern Local Schools as an English Teacher. She was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, attending Bible study and women's groups. Jan had a heart to serve and care for others in her community. She spent many years volunteering at the free store and loved creating and sending cards. Jan loved traveling to the beach, sailing and visiting with family and close friends. She was devoted to her family, especially her husband and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years, Ron Stevens; daughters, Susan (Erik) Imel and Sheryl (Jim) Lieffring; four grandchildren, Caleb, Maura, Sam and Sophie, along with two brothers, David and Steve Mabry.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:30pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Jan's life will be held on Saturday at 10:00am in the Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St., Springfield, Rev. Vicki Downing officiating. Jan will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Jan's name to the Open Hands Free Pantry or to Grace United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





