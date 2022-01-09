STEVENS, Ellsworth Adrian "Steve"



92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully January 4, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 1, 1929, in Springfield, the son of Harold and Josephine



(Robinson) Stevens. Steve's favorite past time was wood working but he also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He had been the owner of Steven's Construction and later was retired from the Springfield City Schools. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years; Barbara "Jean" (Rapp) Stevens, two daughters; Vicki Conway and Linda (Jerry) Kerr, three grandchildren; Angie (Brian) Marshall, Maire



Conway and Erin Foster, five great grandchildren; Savannah and Tabitha Marshall, Hope Conway, Sydney Foster and Abrianna Conway, one brother; Dan Stevens and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; LaVida Campbell, two brothers; DeKoine and Gahle Stevens and his parents. Memorial services will be held at 4:00PM



Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

