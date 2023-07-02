Stevens, Bill J.



STEVENS, Bill J. age 93 of Miamisburg went to be with the Lord on Thursday June 29, 2923. Bill worked in construction for many years in the Dayton area. He was preceded in death by his wives Opal Stevens and Dolores Stevens, 4 children Loretta Funk, William Stevens, Joey Stevens and Laney (Buster) Allen. Surviving is his wife Helen Stevens, 7 children Barbara Kolb, Bonnie Halstead, Brenda Wallace, Teresa Fornash, Betty Bowen, Jeannie Stevens and David Allen, brother Homer Stevens, 24 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday July 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home 800 South Alex Rd. West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services Wednesday (12 noon-2 p.m.). Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg.



Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449