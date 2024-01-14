Sterrett, Mary Jane



Mary Jane Sterrett, 88, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 11, 2024. She was born February 14, 1935, in Perry County, OH, the daughter of the late Floyd and Irene Denison. She graduated from Glenford High School in Perry County in 1953 and went on to earn a B.S. in Education from Ohio University in 1957. Mary Jane taught at New Carlisle Middle School for 24 years. In retirement, she served in many capacities at Honey Creek Presbyterian Church where she was a member since 1962. Mary Jane has also been a member of the OSU Mothers Club since 1993 where she served in many offices. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Ronald Sterrett; brother Tom Denison. She is survived by her children Rebecca (John) Sillaman, Mark (Sandy) Sterrett and Melinda (David) Ehret; 8 grandsons; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, January 19, 2024, from 10-11 am at Honey Creek Presbyterian Church, 212 Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH, 45344, with the funeral to honor Mary Jane beginning at 11:00 am at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





