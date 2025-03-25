Stephenson, Phillip

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Stephenson, Phillip

Age74, of Dayton, OH passed away at home on March 17, 2025. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, March 25 from 4-7 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd Kettering, OH. Burial will be at the Dayton VA Cemetery with military honors Wednesday, March 26 at 9:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kettering American Legion Post 598 following the cemetery from 11-2.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Kindrick, Rus
2
Johnston, Barbara
3
Adams, Michael
4
Fenton, Michael
5
Daum, Lillian