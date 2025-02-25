Stephenson, Jayden Cole



Jayden Cole Stephenson, cherished son, beloved brother, and loyal friend, passed away on February 19, 2025, leaving a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him. Born on November 26, 2003, Jayden was known for his contagious smile and vibrant spirit that lit up every gathering. A true momma's boy, he shared an extraordinary bond with his mother, Christina Schindler, which was a cornerstone of his life.



Jayden graduated from Valley View High School in the class of 2021, where his joyful demeanor and charm made lasting impressions on his classmates and teachers alike. He had a passion for God, family, friends, and music, reflecting the love and warmth that he carried in his heart. His devotion to family was evident in everything he did, whether it was spending quality time with his siblings-Bailey Brown, Tyler Brown, Sophia Cole, and Brogan Schindler-or enjoying precious moments with his grandparents, Vicky and Anthony Stamper, Larry and Patty Bowlin, Jan and Frank Schindler, Terry and Joe Bennett, and Paul Steve Stephenson.



Beyond his family bonds, Jayden cultivated many friendships, with Taevin Alldred standing out as his best friend. Together, they created countless memories filled with laughter and adventure. He was proud of his accomplishments, including realizing his dream when he purchased a 2018 Ford Mustang in 2023.



In his leisure time, Jayden enjoyed fishing, working out, gaming, and cruising in his car, activities that brought him immense joy and relaxation. His presence was not just felt but truly celebrated, as he effortlessly brought happiness to everyone fortunate enough to cross his path.



Jayden is survived by his loving parents, Christina and Brett Schindler; his siblings, Bailey, Tyler, Sophia, and Brogan; and his esteemed grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Brittnee and Aaron Bowlin, Jeff and Melissa Bowlin, Larry Bowlin, Chelcie and Andy McNelly, Jordy and Dani Bowlin, Dakota and Brettney Stamper, Tyler Stephenson, Kate Stephenson, Emily Wright, Taylor Bowlin, Carson and Darcie Osborn, Kingston Bowlin, Kyven Barker, and many other cousins. He is also lovingly remembered by his late aunt, Ashley Stamper.



Jayden will forever be remembered for his charming grin, infectious laughter, and the love he imparted to his friends and family. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those he touched, reminding us all to cherish our loved ones and the moments we share. He is with his true father now. Jayden will forever be loved by his mother and family.



A private service will held. To share a memory of Jayden or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



