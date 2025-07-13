Stephens, Roger Ely



age 88 of Oakwood, Ohio passed away with family and his minister on June 23, 2025. Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanne Benedict Stephens, daughters Sally Kimball (Richard) and Susan, granddaughter Claire Kimball, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet Lee Stephens. Roger graduated from Fairview High School in 1954, received his BS from Ohio University as well as his MBA from Miami University. Roger participated in Army ROTC then served 1954-1962. Parents Harriet Ely and Ira Alington Stephens moved eight or more times during World War II, settling in Dayton in 1946 and making it their permanent home. The Stephens family joined First Baptist Church and has treasured it as a church home for seven decades. In grade school, a paper route in the Dayton View neighborhood provided immense life lessons about responsibility, integrity and financial matters. These values continued through life with work at Dayton Tire and Rubber, EF MacDonald, Mead, Price Brothers and NCR. In 1993 Roger retired as Director of Systems Services Division for the Latin America group. Roger was grateful for the NCR career with travels to Europe and Latin America expanding his life experiences and knowledge. Prior to joining NCR, Roger was involved with the national NCR users group serving as President in 1978 valuing collaboration with other professionals as well as friendships nationwide. Roger was a proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity enjoying reunions with his pledge class and their spouses over decades. Through a Sigma Nu friend, Roger was introduced to Lake Erie in the summer. When marrying Joanne, a third generation summer resident of Middle Bass Island, Ohio  this was the start of five decades of Lake Erie summers. Gardening, sailing, fishing, and maintaining a 1920 cottage were family affairs for the Stephens and their relatives living along the lane. An Oakwood resident since 1967, Roger appreciated the beauty, neighbors and city. He had civic pride in Dayton and Oakwood. Roger loved travel, time with family and friends, golf, gardening, and sudoku. Always one to extend kindness, compassion and a sense of humor  in tribute, please pass on a smile, kind word, and laughter with another. A celebration of his life with music and personal tributes is planned for First Baptist Church on August 2 at 11 a.m. and visitation at 10 a.m. The family thanks Dr. Louis Heckman and Miami Valley Hospital medical team for extraordinary care. If desired, gifts celebrating Roger may be given to the First Baptist Church Music Fund at 111 West Monument Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Service will be live streamed/recorded via First Baptist Church Dayton Ohio YouTube Channel. A private burial will take place at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com