STEPHENS, Arthur "Ray" Age 57, passed away on August 15th 2020. The son of Delbert Stephens and late Betty Stephens. Ray was preceded in death by this mother and brother, Lonnie Stephens and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christine Stephens; siblings, Connie Slyder and Violet (Jeremiah) Wilson; 3 children, Eric (Kristen), Becca, and Robert (Anissa); and 12 grandchildren. Ray was a veteran of the US Navy and the Reserves. He was an incredibly hard working man. He loved making people laugh, spending time with his family, and Alice Cooper. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Please contact the family for information regarding services on Wednesday, August 19th. Interment in Newcomb, TN, at Douglas Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

