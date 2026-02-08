Stephen Zax

Zax, Stephen Donald



Stephen Donald Zax, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Kettering, Ohio, on January 27, 2026. Born on June 10, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, Stephen was the son of the late Stephen Paul and Anna Zax. He graduated from Hadley Technical High School where he demonstrated remarkable athletic ability, discipline and competitive spirit. He was a state champion gymnast and the state runner-up in diving. Later, he proudly served his country as a paratrooper in the United States Armed Services during the Korean War. Following his military service, Stephen began his professional career working in sales at a health club in St. Louis. His passion for fitness and business soon led him to employment at another health club in Dayton, Ohio. Shortly thereafter, he became a partner and owner, embarking on a highly successful career in the health club industry. Over the years, Stephen and his partners owned more than 100 health clubs in the United States and Canada-a testament to his vision, work ethic, and entrepreneurial drive. Stephen was known for his love of entertaining, dining at fine restaurants, shopping, traveling, and playing checkers. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife, Kaye. He was a devoted and loving husband and their life together was the center of his world. He is survived by his wife, Kaye Zax, and his son, Stephen "Steve" Zax Jr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Daina Zax, who passed away in December 2025, as well as his beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruby Jo and Cecil Daniel, whom he deeply loved. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Stephen will be laid to rest in the family mausoleum at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. Stephen Donald Zax will be remembered for his strength, ambition, devotion to family, and his ability to live life fully and generously. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.Routsong.com.



