Stephen Ridenour

We are celebrating the life of Stephen Cornel Ridenour. He was born on May 15, 1946 to Maurice and Barbara (Coffman) Ridenour of Trenton, Ohio and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2025. Steve was a graduate of Trenton High School, Class of 1964 and was second generation owner of Trenton Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., which he celebrated it's 70th anniversary this year. Steve was an avid collector of antique John Deere tractors and equipment and was one of the founding members of Butler County Antique Machinery Club. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and long time friend and companion, Cynthia Wolf. He is survived by his brother, Phillip (Anne) Ridenour; three sons, Stephen Daniel (Eloni) Ridenour, Dale (Lisa) Ridenour and Dwayne (Courtney Bingham-) Ridenour; their mother, Suzanne Ridenour; Bertram Wolf and Elizabeth Wolf. Steve was blessed with several grandchildren, Hannah (Benny) Lowman, Abigail (Chase) Ridenour, their mother, April Ridenour, Jessie (Doug) Schenck, Scotty (April) Schenck, Izzadora Ridenour, Michael Steele, Tanner Hamilton and Kaiden Hamilton. Steve's great grandchildren are numerous as well. Elora Lowman, Averi and Camryn Massie, Cynthia Webber, Everett and Everlee Schenck. The family continues with nephews, Matt (Lea) Ridenour and Colt (Taylor) Runyon and their daughter, Rylee. Visitation will be held November 6, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Funeral Service will directly follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dortha Gensler Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o St. John's United Church of Christ, 201 West Market St., Germantown, Ohio 45327 - OR - Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, 509 West State St., Trenton, Ohio 45067. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



