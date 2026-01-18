Stephen Martin

Martin, Stephen Lee



Stephen Lee Martin was born in Celina, Ohio on 11-16-1971 and left this world on 12-20-2025 surrounded by family and friends in Ft. Collins, CO.



He was raised in Dayton and Kettering, OH and was a 1990 graduate of Fairmont High School. He worked in the construction field most of his adult life. He moved to Colorado in 2012 And became a general contractor running his own business for several years. There he met the love of his life Kerry Wicks and her two children Bryce and Charlotte , with whom he lived with for over ten years.



Stephen is survived by his mother Jane (Goecke) Goeller, stepfather Scott Goeller, sister Maria Isom, as well as nephews Mark and Ben Isom and niece Lindsay Isom. Also survived by many aunts , uncles and cousins in the Goecke and Goeller families.



A celebration of his life will take place for family and friends on February 21st, 2026 at Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Rd., Kettering Oh from 2-6 PM.



