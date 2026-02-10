Gantner, Stephen Eugene



Born on December 23, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2026, in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was a remarkable individual whose life was filled with dedication to family, community service, and a quest for knowledge. Stephen graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, and later attended Sinclair Community College, where he earned an Associate's Degree in Interior Design. Following his education, he had a long and fulfilling career with JCPenney, where he contributed many years of service before retiring. An avid reader, Stephen was often found enveloped in the pages of a book or attending local book sales, always eager to enhance his literary collection. His passion for reading was paralleled by his commitment to serving his community. He volunteered for many years at the Schuster Center in Dayton, among other volunteer opportunities, demonstrating his generous spirit and love for the arts. Stephen was known for his fantastic memory, often recalling details that made conversations enriching and memorable. He was a beloved member of his family and cherished by many friends, leaving a lasting impact on those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his siblings, Catherine Booher and Richard (Candice) Gantner; his nephew, Andy Neely; his nieces, Christina Neely and Ashley Gantner; along with four great nephews and a great niece, and numerous extended family members and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Eugene and Margaret (Deem) Gantner; his brother, Paul Gantner; and his sister, Karen Neely. A funeral service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held at 11:00AM on February 13, 2026, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Stephen Gantner's legacy of kindness, knowledge, and community spirit will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. He leaves behind a world a little brighter for his presence. Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com



