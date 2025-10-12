Stephen Dana III

Dana III, Stephen Frink



Stephen Frink Dana III died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at his residence at the Knolls of Oxford. He was 86 years old. Born in Cincinnati on May 16, 1939 to Stephen F. Dana II and Emily Hawley Dana, Stephen attended the Taft School in Watertown, CT and Walnut Hills High School before earning his bachelor's degree in 1961 from Princeton University. Stephen was a colorful and vibrant member of the Oxford community, and will be remembered for his dedication to his late wife, Prue, his generosity, and his support for those in need. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Emily Hawley Dana, wife Prudence Z. Dana, and brother-in-law Peter Bruell. He is survived by his sister Emilie Dana Bruell (West Sussex, England), nephews Charles, John, and George Bruell, and step-sons Ephraim and Erik Zimmerman. A memorial service for Stephen and interment will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that all gifts be sent to the Prudence Dana Memorial Diabetes Education Fund at McCullough-Hyde Hospital, the Oxford League of Women Voters, and the Three Valley Conservation Trust.



