Stephan Partlow

Partlow, Stephan James



Stephan James Partlow (Steve), 92, of Plymouth, MA., passed away peacefully on December 6, 2025. Born July 19, 1933 in Dayton, OH. Steve graduated from Northridge High School and then served his country in the United States Navy before attending Wilmington College and graduating from the University of Dayton.



Steve spent the majority of his career with NCR in a variety of positions. He was an avid bowler, golfer and tennis player as well as a coach for youth baseball in Northridge. He was especially proud of his membership in the National Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved spending time with family and friends and his dog Levi.



He is survived by his wife Anne Bongiovanni, children Tyler (Angela) Partlow and Belinda (Neal) Amburgey, sister Nancy Hopkins, grandchildren Ashley Mulligan, Taylor Partlow, and Austin Amburgey, great grandchildren Cameron Scott, Lilly and Seth Mulligan, Cody Wagner and Julian Jimenez. He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon (Amend) Partlow and his parents Carl and Sarah Jane (Ryburn) Partlow.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com