Stephan, Brian

Brian L. Stephan, age 46, of Xenia, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Guam, the son of Peter D. and Ingrid Lundberg Stephan, on September 13, 1977.



In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by Stephanie Stephan and their two boys, Gunnar A. and Gage D. Stephan; sister: Astrid S. (Edward) Kapfhammer; Aunts: Marianne P. Stephan, Kristin L. (Dan) Searle and Lisa L. (Kent) Anderson; his in-laws: Timothy G. and Sandra L. Bograkos; brother-in-law: Timothy E. (Jessica) Bograkos; grandmother-in-law: Vera M. "YiaYia" Bograkos; nieces and nephews: Ella, Ava and Trent Kapfhammer and Tyler and Olivia Bograkos; as well as many cousins and numerous friends.



Brian graduated from Xenia High School, Class of 1996, where he had been an All State Football player. He attended Michigan State University on a football scholarship, graduating with a degree in Financial Planning from the Eli Broad College of Business in 2000. He continued his affiliation with the university being a member of the Varsity S Club and the Alumni Football Association. Brian was one of the founders of Silver Arrow Financial in Xenia. He was always willing to serve his community and help wherever needed. He was proud to have been the President of Rotary International, in Xenia, an office his family held for three generations. He was also past President of the Xenia Chamber of Commerce. Brian had been inducted into the Xenia Hall of Honor and was slated to be inducted into the Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame this fall. He especially loved coaching his boys and watching them excel in athletics, coaching the Wee Bucs Football teams and Xenia Elite Basketball. He also was instrumental in the success of several school board levies, chairing on multiple boards. Brian had a great sense of adventure, loved to travel and had been to six of the seven continents. Brian had a big smile and even bigger heart and his dedication to his community will be missed tremendously. Knowing Brian's enormous capacity to give, his family chose to honor Brian's life by allowing him to be an organ donor.



In keeping with Brian's love of football, the family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Doug Adams Trust, c/o Greene Giving, 941 W. Second St., Xenia in Brian's memory.



A gathering for the community will be held 10 AM Wednesday, October 18th at Faith Community Church, 100 Country Club Drive, Xenia with a celebration of his life beginning at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the family lot at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. McColaugh Massie Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



