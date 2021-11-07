STEMM, Helen



On Sunday, October 24, 2021, Helen Stemm, age 95, went to her lord and savior. Born Helen Bennett, on September 15, 1926, to Lura and Vermont Bennett, she was a loving wife and mother of 4 children. Helen led an active life of service for Christ. At age 11, she started playing the piano at church in Yorkshire, Ohio. She was a member and pianist at the Kingscreek United Methodist Church for 61 years, serving as choir director for 35 years. She was an active member of United Methodist Women, Philathea Sunday School class, and KUMC church board. She often directed and taught vacation bible school. She served as accompanist to the Kingscreek 5. She was a member of the Women's Christian Temperance



Union, serving as president for 3 years. Helen supported the youth of the community by advising 4-H clubs for 15 years, and being an active West Liberty Salem room mother, teachers aide and band mother. Helen volunteered at Mercy



Memorial Hospital as patient transporter for many years. Her love of music and the arts was shared with her fellow members of the Philharmonic society and the Althea Literary club. Helen and her husband Larry were members of the Champaign County Pilots club. Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Oliver, 3 sisters, Ruth Birt, Margery Banks, and Lucille Pattinson, 2 brothers, Dwight Bennett and Glenn Bennett, and one son, Lynn Oliver. She is survived by her husband of almost 34 years, Larry Stemm; Children Jim Oliver (wife Myra), Michael Oliver (wife Della), Holly (Oliver) Adkins (husband Tim), daughter-in-law Sandy (McCullough) Oliver and step-son Greg Stemm; 4 grandchildren Sean (wife



Debbie), Charity, Stephen, and Daniel, 1 great-granddaughter, and 2 great-great-granddaughters. A celebration of life will be held at the Kingscreek United Methodist Church on



Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 2 pm.

