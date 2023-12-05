Steinhauer, JoAnn
JoAnn Steinhauer, 84, of Springfield, passed away December 3, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. The full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505