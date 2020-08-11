STEINBRENNER, ROBERT

STEINBRENNER, Ronald L. Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. Ronald was retired from Pennington Bread & Blue Bird Bakery and a member of the Falcon Club. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Leona Steinbrenner and brother, Larry. Ronald is survived by his wife, Jacky; daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & David Fox of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Garry & Linda Heinlein of Huber Heights; and 5 grandchildren. Funeral Service 10 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. A Walk Through Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ron Steinbrenner Falcon Club Scholarship Fund, 229 Clover Street, Dayton, Ohio 45410 or Dayton Area Diabetes Association, 2555 S. Dixie, Unit 112, Dayton, OH 45409 or The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 in Ronald's memory. The family would like to thank the staff at Lavender Home Care and The Hospice of Dayton for the care and comfort that Ronald received.

