Steinbeger, Shirley A



Shirley A Steinberger, 89 of St. Paris, passed away on September 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at 4  7 PM Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in the Westville Methodist Church.



Funeral Home Information

Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

