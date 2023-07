Steiger, Karen A



Steiger, Karen A, of Centerville, passed away on Friday July 7, 2023. Services will be held on 7/12/23 at Tobias Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com