STEEVES, Mary

Mary Steeves age 48 of Fairfield passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born on March 25, 1973, in Hamilton the daughter of Taulby and Diane (Brockman) Harrison. She is survived by her loving husband Jim Steeves; two sons Alec Steeves and Finn Steeves; two brothers Nick (Sara) Harrison and James Harrison. She was preceded in death by her brother Sam Harrison. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Truth Tabernacle Church, 6879 Hamilton Middletown Rd., Middletown, OH 45044 with visitation from 1:00PM until the time of the service at 2:00PM with Pastor Tyler Himes officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



