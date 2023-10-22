Steele, Wilbert Russell



Wilbert Russell Steele, 95, of New Carlisle went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. He was born on July 5, 1928, in Springfield, the son of the late Harry and Ada Steele. Wilbert retired from International Harvester and was a lifetime farmer. He was a longtime member of Newson Missionary Church, where he held numerous leadership positions. Wilbert enjoyed photography, documenting his family's lives in photo albums he would give them. He is preceded in death by his wife Jessie; son Donald Steele; grandson Ryan Lee Steele; and 7 siblings. Wilbert is survived by his wife Beverly; children Russell (Nadine) Steele, Shirley (Richard) Place and Robert (Sandy) Steele; grandchildren Jeremy (Megan) Steele, Tim (Chandra) Place, Alan (Andrea) Place, Michele (Andy) Streb, Chad (Trisha) Clagett, Jennifer (Bobby) Hunter; Brian Steele, Andrea Steele, Kimberly Barcus and Melissa (James) Billingsley; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 5-8pm at Newson Missionary Church, 9310 Cowpath Rd., St. Paris, OH 43072. The funeral to celebrate Wilbert's life will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10:00 at the church. Burial will follow in Newson Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Newson Missionary Church. A special thanks to all the staff at Hearth & Home at Harding for their wonderful loving care for the past five years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





