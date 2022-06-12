STEELE, Lois Elizabeth



Age 91, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022, at



Atrium Medical Center. Lois was born September 26, 1930, in Waynesville, Ohio, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Mason) Winglewich. She moved to Middletown as an



infant and remained in the Middletown area the rest of her life, except for spending twenty-five winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1948, and also from Middletown Business



College. Over the years Lois was employed by Roberson Sporting Goods, Armco Steel Corporation, Butler County Court of Domestic Relations and Sanibel Bank in Florida. After retiring, she volunteered with STARS at Mayfield Elementary School and worked part-time at Mid-Point Library. Lois was an active member of St. Luke United Presbyterian Church. She served as treasurer of the Deacons and treasurer of the Ladies Elizabeth Circle. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies



Auxiliary for 23 years, a life member of the D.A.V. and a



former member of the B.P.O. Elks. She enjoyed baseball, bowling and excelled in golf. Preceding her in death were her



parents; her husband, Sherman R. Steele; one sister, Margaret Arnold; and three brothers, Charles, Paul and Donnie Winglewich. Lois is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many long-time and special friends. Services were Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, Middletown, Ohio, with Bill Brinkley officiating. Inurnment was at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United



Presbyterian Church, 280 N. Breiel Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossing



Boulevard, Monroe, Ohio 45050 or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com