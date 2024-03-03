Steele, Charles N. "Charlie"



Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. Charlie was born on July 23, 1947 in Hamilton, the son of Fred and Cleta (Blanton) Steele. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Sociology and History from the University of Cumberland. Charles served in the Army during Vietnam from September 1969 until April of 1971. On October 24, 1980, Charlie married Beverly Johnson whom preceded him in death on February 22, 2015. Charles was an investigator for the Welfare Department for 12 years and worked for the Postal Service for 27 years. His passion was Baseball. He truly had a love of the game. He also loved to dance. You could always find him on the dance floor. He was a member of Oxford Baptist Church, the DAV, and Am Vets Local 1983. Charles is survived by his children; Nicole (Rouster) Peter, Hamilton, and Keri (Jason) Miller, Oxford; his four grandchildren aka "The Bad Hairs"; Garrett and Beckham Rouster, Chase and Lane Miller and brother, Dennis (Sherry) Steele, Franklin, TN. He also left behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large friend group. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Darren Steele. A funeral service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rudy Allen officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



