journal-news logo
X

STECK, Marilyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STECK, Marilyn

Age 92, was born on December 18, 1929, to the late Raymond and Margaret (Zwisler) Terhaar in Dayton, OH. Marilyn is survived by her husband Robert of 72 years; daughters, Victoria Rutherford (Fred), Linda Anspaugh (Brad), Kristina Stout (Terry); sons, Douglas Steck, Steven Steck (Minda), Robert Steck Jr. (Cindy), Kevin Steck (Darcy); sister-in-law, Karen Schott (Dave); brother-in-law, Gail Steck; grandchildren, Blake, Natalie, Molly, Adam, Elizabeth, Natasha, Katrina, Corey, Casey, Seth, Hannah, Kyle, Rebekah, Brady; 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12p.m. to 1p.m. on October 24, 2022, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Royal Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton Childrens Hospital, 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
Consolino, Mary
3
HOWARD, Marcus
4
ARNETT, Beatrice
5
FULLER, Ethan
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top