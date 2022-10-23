STECK, Marilyn



Age 92, was born on December 18, 1929, to the late Raymond and Margaret (Zwisler) Terhaar in Dayton, OH. Marilyn is survived by her husband Robert of 72 years; daughters, Victoria Rutherford (Fred), Linda Anspaugh (Brad), Kristina Stout (Terry); sons, Douglas Steck, Steven Steck (Minda), Robert Steck Jr. (Cindy), Kevin Steck (Darcy); sister-in-law, Karen Schott (Dave); brother-in-law, Gail Steck; grandchildren, Blake, Natalie, Molly, Adam, Elizabeth, Natasha, Katrina, Corey, Casey, Seth, Hannah, Kyle, Rebekah, Brady; 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12p.m. to 1p.m. on October 24, 2022, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Royal Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton Childrens Hospital, 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404.

