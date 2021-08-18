STEARNS, H. Joanne

STEARNS (Kaines),



Reverend H. Joanne



The Reverend H. Joanne Stearns (Kaines), departed peacefully on August 15, 2021, with her beloved family at her side.



Joanne lived a life of dedicated service to others. She was a



police officer for 12 years, until she was called to the ministry. As an Episcopal priest, she served everywhere from



Hawaii, to North Carolina, finally settling at St. Christopher's in Fairborn until her retirement in 2005.



Joanne is survived by her daughter, Dianthe Fleming (Craig); grandchildren Skyler, Chloe, and Chandler Fleming, and great-granddaughter Arynn Fleming; her brother Patrick Kaines, and nieces Sunny McGowan (Ron), and Summer Alvarez (Alf), and many cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations in Joanne's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, and the Lupus Foundation of America.



A service of memorial will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 11:00 am. If possible, please wear purple or any Ohio State attire in honor of Joanne.

