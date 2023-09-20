Staub, Albert E. "Bert"



Albert Emil Staub, (Bert) age 94 of Centerville, Ohio passed away Monday September 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Keefer Staub and together they raised three sons. In 1992 Bert married Diane Heckert Staub, sharing many happy years together until Diane's passing in 2014.



Bert was also predeceased by parents Praed and Marie Staub and beloved brother William P. Staub. Survivors include his three sons, Christopher, Thomas (Linda) and Bert David (Pam); grandchildren, Erin Marie Rudolph, David A. Staub, Daniel P. Staub and great-grandchildren, James Patrick Premo and Lorelei Neva Rudolph. Albert was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Dayton and was a principal player with the Dayton Theatre Guild. A Gathering and Memorial Service for friends and family will be held Friday September 22, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 3:30 until 5:30 pm. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Theatre Guild or SICSA in his memory. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



