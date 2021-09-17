STATON, Barbara

STATON (Jones),



Barbara Jean



Of Middletown, went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, at 78 years young. Barb was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 26, 1942, to the late Shelby and Pauline (Delaney) Jones. Barb was the oldest of the 2 girls born to Shelby and Pauline (Nanny and Grandad to their loved ones). She was a God-fearing woman with a deep love for the Lord, her family and her church (Church at Mayfield). Barb also had a fierce love for her handheld Yahtzee and card games, chocolate covered cherries and last but not least Elvis Presley. She ran a local pub for many year's (Barb's Pub) and loved all of her patrons as if they were family. Most, if not all that knew her would say "she was like family". She will be greatly missed by so many. Barb was preceded in death by her eldest son Stewart Morris, her loving parents Shelby and Pauline, her beloved sister Patty and her late husband Allen Staton.



Barb leaves behind her only daughter Paula (Rod) Middleton and son Jeff (Regina) Morris of Middletown; 8 grandsons, Daniel (Kristie) Beeson of Haughton, LA, Shelby Beeson of Nacogdoches, TX, Jeffery (Brittany) Morris of Jacksonville, FL, Weston (Bryce) Morris and Mason Morris of Superior, WI, Christopher Moore of Minneapolis, MN, Jake (Brittany) Gross and Garrett Heller of Middletown, OH; 5 granddaughters, Chelsea Morris of Trenton, OH, Katelyn (Branden) Bolin, of Middletown, Paige Morris of Cincinnati, Morgan Morris of Superior, WI, and Haley McCoy of Haughton, LA; niece Shelley (Charles) Cresong of Middletown, and nephew Charles Thomas of Trenton. She also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren and many great-nieces and nephews that looked up to and adored their Aunt Barb.



To respect Barb's wishes the family will not be having an open service. The family will hold a "Celebration of life" for Barb at Sebald Park on Saturday, September 18th, at 2:00 under shelter 10 for all of her extended friends and family.

