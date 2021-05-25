STARKS-CLARK,



Annie Maude



Annie Maude Starks-Clark, age 79. Sunrise December 31, 1941, and Sunset May 18, 2021.



Private Visitation 10:00 AM and Private Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Rd.



Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Starks-Clark Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

