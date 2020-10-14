STARK, Alma Lucille "Cille" Age 75 of Dayton, moved from labor to reward on Oct 5, 2020. "Cille" was born Jul 27, 1945, in Mobile, AL. She moved to Ohio in 1953 and was educated in the public-school systems. After raising her children, she entered the work force, found her passion, and after 28 years of serving the community, she retired from St. Vincent DePaul Society, where she was a case manager for the homeless population. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Marvin L. Stark, Great-grandmother Lucille Bowen, Father, Claude Payne, Mother, Rocine Phillips; (2) Brothers: Needham Bendolph, Nathanial Bendolph; (3) Sisters: Daisy Findley, JoAnn Bendolph, Marion Gross; and Niece, Michelle Bendolph-Tucker. She leaves to cherish her memory a Brother, James (Tina) Phillips; a Daughter, Rev. Rachel C. Gilbert; (4) Sons: Robert (LaTonya) Payne, Raymond Roberts II, Ronald (Amanda) Roberts, Sr., Wayne Bendolph; (11) Grandchildren: Nicole Payne, Joel Payne, LaQuela Gilbert, NaTasha Gilbert, Raymond Roberts III, Christopher Roberts, Devin Roberts, Heaven Straus, Neveah Roberts, Olivia Roberts, E'nyaw Bendolph; (11) Great-grandchildren, and a host of loving family members. She admonishes special thanks to her Great-Grandson Khaleem Gilbert-Goldsmith, nurse assistant, Keya Skinner, and dear friend Anna Robinson, for their dedicated commitment in caring for her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Thurs., Oct 15, 2020, 11:00 AM at LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 3924 W. 3RD St, Dayton, OH 45417. A walk-through visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until time of service. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required.Final disposition: Cremation. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, Pulmonary Hypertension Foundation, American Heart Association, Kidney Foundation, or the COPD Foundation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

