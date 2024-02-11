Stargel, William E. "Willie"



William E. Stargel, known to many as Willie, age 56, of Dayton, passed away on February 7, 2024. He was born on July 16, 1967 to the late Jerry Stargel and Georgia Jones. He worked at Dayton Children's Hospital, and he was a very hard worker. He was a loving husband, step-father and brother. He loved Nascar, Funk-o-Pops and gathering around a fire pit. He was the life of the party and lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed by all. In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Michael Short aka Inscoe aka Hillbilly; parents-in-law: Virginia Hankey, Chuck Hankey and Kenneth Littleton; his grandmother, Minnie Ellenburg; nephew, Donald Inman aka DA; niece: Tatayna Wilson; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lorie Stargel; step-children: Shannon & Gordon Larson and Joseph A. (Sandra) Minnery; grandchildren: Joseph "Jo Jo" Minnery, Shane Minnery and Chelsea Minnery; siblings: Donna & Jose Vazquez, Mattie Blakley aka Lou, Sandra Short, Eddie Lynn Short, and Larry Wayne Short; uncles, Granville & Karen Ellenburg and Floyd Ellenburg; nieces: Erin & Dalton Wallace, Deanna & Juan Delgado; life-long friends, Rod Mullins and Mike Bennett; and many more family and friends. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Monday February 12, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road in Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 3:00pm. To share a memory of Willie or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



