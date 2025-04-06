Stapleton, Judie



Judie Stapleton passed away after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease and later viral pneumonia on March 12th at 4:40 PM. She left behind a legacy of practical support and commitment to those facing life's challenges. Throughout her career at FF Mueller, she managed homes for adults with intellectual disabilities and individuals with severe developmental disabilities, always working to provide uplifting care and dignity to those around her. Her ability to connect people from all backgrounds was a quality she passed forward to her friends and family. Judie is survived by her husband, Bob Stapleton of Springfield, Ohio; her sister Doreen Spach and her children Ashley and David; Missy Parker, along with her husband Gary, sons Eric and Nick, and daughters-in-law Melanie and Megan; and her two great-grandsons, Ryan and Luke; her son, Mike Benedict of Southlake, Texas, his wife Maggie, daughter Audrey, and sons Joe and John; her son, Brian Benedict of London, Ohio, with daughters Jordan, Kaitlyn, and Frances; and her two great grandchildren Loma and Vinnie; her son, Kevin Boggs of Boise, Idaho, with his wife Michelle, daughter Aliza, and sons Quintin and Mason. A memorial service was held on Friday, March 14th. In memory of Judie and her respect for our veterans-reflected in her many years as President of the Ladies Auxiliary-donations may be made at the VFW, located at 1237 E Main St, Springfield, OH 45503. Her straightforward dedication to caring for others leaves a lasting impact on all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



