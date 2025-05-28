Stape, Joseph W. "Joe"



Joseph W. Stape, age 64,



of New Bremen, died on May 22, 2025 at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born on January 14, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore W. "Bill" and Joyce A. (Powell) Stape. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Pulskamp) Stape as well as his sons: Joe (Megan), Daniel (Heather Dillon), Josh (Shannon), and Zach (Catherine Hilgefort) Fry, and his four grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, (service live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page) and inurnment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery with Military Honors. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, at the funeral home from 9:00-11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions in memory of Joe can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family on the funeral home website: www.gilberghartwigfh.com.



