Stanze, David Philip



David Philip Stanze, age 48, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on July 17, 2023. He was born in Kettering, Ohio on April 10, 1975 to Sue Stanze and the late Philip Stanze.



David is survived by his mother Sue Stanze; sister Elizabeth (Aaron) Stanze-Tate; good friend Sherry Bartlett; fur babies McGee and Bella; and numerous other friends and family.



Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service on Tuesday. David will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery in Kettering.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com