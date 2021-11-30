STANTON, Lester



Age 92, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. He was born August 13, 1929, at Louellen in Harlan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Victor and Goldie (Flanary) Stanton. He graduated Evarts Kentucky High School in 1949. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, where he was awarded the Bronze Star and was a member of VFW 1069 in Fairfield. Lester was married for 37 years to Violet M. "Dolly" (Hammock) Stanton. Together they owned/operated the Jean Scene in Hamilton for 9 years. At the same time, he worked for Ford Motor Company for 38 years. He is survived by his son Glen (Angela) Stanton as well as two sisters, Sylvia (John) Reinhart and Lavonne (Jim) Clay; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolly in 1991, and his son Keith Stanton as well as a sister Wilma Robbins and a brother Kenneth Stanton. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00 PM until the time of the service with full military honors at 7:00 PM. He will be laid to rest



privately at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, 2626 E. 17th Street, Columbus, IN 47201. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

